Most firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2021

Xinhua) 11:16, May 04, 2022

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- All 89 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have unveiled their earning figures for 2021, with 88 reporting profits, the latest data shows.

Net profits of the 89 companies totaled 7.25 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 23.8 percent year on year, according to the Beijing bourse.

In the period, the companies raked in 66.89 billion yuan in revenue, 31.1 percent higher than the previous year.

Data from the bourse also shows that over a half of the listed companies saw their net profits exceed 50 million yuan last year.

Despite the complex and grim domestic and international situations, the listed companies showed strong resilience and vitality, the bourse said.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)