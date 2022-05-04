People enjoy Labor Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 10:33, May 04, 2022

A boy drives a kart at a scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Hu Jianhuan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists at Wanda Town of Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists enjoying the scenery of a scenic spot in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists taking a boat tour at Baofenghu scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Hengkeng Village in Jianghai District of Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Guan Yurou/Xinhua)

A woman reads at a bookstore in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Children play at a park in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Wang Wen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists driving through the countryside in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

Tourists drive through a bridge at a scenic area in Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, on May 3, 2022, the fourth day of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

