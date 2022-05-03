S. Korea, U.S. to begin two-week combined air drills next week: Yonhap

The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States are set to begin two weeks of combined air drills next week, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

The allies are set to begin the two-week Korea Flying Training on Monday, May 9, the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to bolster the Seoul-Washington security alliance under his slogan of "peace through strength."

"The two air forces plan to begin the two-week training on the same scale as the past trainings," said Yonhap, citing an anonymous source.

The ROK and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer. However, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has repeatedly expressed vehement opposition to joint drills, denouncing them as rehearsals for invasion.

The combined forces of the ROK and the U.S. kicked off preliminary military drills last month ahead of the joint springtime military exercise.

