Interview: China's economy important driving force for global recovery, says Thai expert

Xinhua) 14:25, May 02, 2022

BANGKOK, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The rapid growth of the Chinese economy is a crucial driving force for global economic recovery, said Wichai Kinchong Choi, senior vice president of Kasikornbank, a leading Thai bank.

The biggest challenge most countries are facing is to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and regain economic momentum, which has been made even more difficult by rising prices of energy and other commodities, Choi told Xinhua in a recent video interview.

The international community needs to strengthen global free trade and multilateralism to keep the world on a path of sustainable growth, he said, adding that China is a firm advocate of multilateralism and contributes significantly to both international cooperation and economic growth.

Citing Thailand as an example, Choi said that a sharp increase of exports to China has been one of the few bright spots of Thailand's economy.

According to the expert, the Thai government is very optimistic about the prospect of the two countries' trade relations, which is further enhanced by a range of cooperation programs and frameworks between the two sides.

China's Belt and Road Initiative has been "strongly supported by the Thai government and considered as complementary to Thailand's national development plans," Choi said.

He added that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to further boost regional growth and can become a model for multilateral cooperation.

Choi spoke highly of China's achievements in maintaining considerable growth during the pandemic.

He said that China has also made great progress in advanced industries such as high-tech manufacturing, new energy vehicles, industrial robots and solar cells, which reflects that China is entering a new stage of high-quality development.

"The Chinese government is seeking a sustainable development path that will strengthen the country's economic foundation," Choi noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)