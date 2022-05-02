2022 Outdoor Adventure Show held in Canada

Xinhua) 09:42, May 02, 2022

People look at rooftop tents during the 2022 Outdoor Adventure Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 1, 2022. Featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving and ultimate adventure travel destinations, this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at a hydrofoil ebike during the 2022 Outdoor Adventure Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 1, 2022. Featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving and ultimate adventure travel destinations, this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A coach shows the basics of stand up paddle boarding during the 2022 Outdoor Adventure Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 1, 2022. Featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving and ultimate adventure travel destinations, this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People experience an ATV during the 2022 Outdoor Adventure Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 1, 2022. Featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving and ultimate adventure travel destinations, this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A coach shows boating skills during a Greenland paddle techniques and rolling class at the 2022 Outdoor Adventure Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 1, 2022. Featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving and ultimate adventure travel destinations, this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)