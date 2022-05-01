China has confidence, capabilities to achieve 2022 economic goals: official

Xinhua) 15:24, May 01, 2022

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China has the confidence, capabilities and conditions to achieve this year's economic and social development goals, said an official with the country's top economic planner.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is temporary, said Zhao Chenxin, secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhao expected that the Chinese economy will soon return to a normal track with the policy effect of coordinating COVID-19 control and economic development gradually emerging.

The official called for accelerating the implementation of established policies.

Efforts should be made to actively address changes exceeding expectations, plan additional policy tools, and enhance policy adjustments, to stabilize China's economic fundamentals, Zhao said.

