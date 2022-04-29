Boldly go to no man's land

(People's Daily App) 16:57, April 29, 2022

Welcome home, victorious icebreakers! China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 have returned to Shanghai, marking the end of the country's 38th Antarctic expedition after 174 days.

(Produced by Sun Tianren and Li Peitian)

