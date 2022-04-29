Beijing to ban non-degradable plastic packaging from delivery outlets

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will ban the use of non-degradable plastic packaging by express delivery outlets by year-end, amid China's efforts to control plastic pollution, local authorities said Thursday.

To reduce the use of non-degradable plastic products from the source, the delivery outlets in the national capital will be also prohibited from using single-use plastic woven bags, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

By the end of 2022, digital waybills, packaging tape narrower than 45 mm, and recyclable bags will basically cover the whole courier sector in the city.

Besides the courier sector, Beijing has launched measures to restrict or even ban the use of plastic products in other key industries involving catering, food delivery, wholesale and retail.

According to rough statistics, the offline stores of the city's major supermarkets including Jingkelong, CSF Market, Walmart and Carrefour saw the sales of plastic shopping bags fall by 37 percent, or 23 million, in 2021 from the previous year.

Beijing has made headway in the treatment of plastic pollution, but it still faces multiple challenges and needs to make further efforts, said a spokesperson of the commission.

In 2020, China released a plan to ban or significantly reduce the production and use of environmentally unfriendly plastic products in the next five years to contain pollution.

By 2025, the country expects to effectively control plastic pollution, substantially reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills of major cities, establish a complete plastics management system and make progress in the development of alternative products, according to the plan.

