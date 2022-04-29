China, Africa should jointly explore democratic paths suited to national conditions, say African lawmakers

Xinhua) 09:18, April 29, 2022

YAOUNDE, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China held a two-day virtual seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday with 22 Francophone countries in Africa under the theme "Exploration and Practice of Democracy in the Legislatures of China and Africa."

The African representatives praised China-Africa cooperation, recognized the advantages of China's whole-process people's democracy, and expressed belief that China and Africa should jointly explore democratic paths suited to their national conditions so as to make contributions to improving people's well-being and promoting the democratization of international relations.

Pape Biram Toure, chairman of the committee for foreign affairs, Senegalese abroad and African integration of the National Assembly of Senegal, said that the seminar provided a platform for African and Chinese lawmakers to "further strengthen their cooperation already very dynamic."

Konan Rene, a member at the National Assembly of Cote d'Ivoire, said "through this seminar, China allowed us to understand what is happening in China, and what we can learn from China."

Mahamat Mouhsine Adam, president of the foreign affairs and international cooperation committee of Chad's transitional council, said "democracy in China is a whole-process democracy where all major legislative decisions are made only after democratic deliberations and thorough procedures to ensure sound and democratic decision-making. This, in my opinion, is one of the best forms of democracy."

Joseph Mbossa, president of the China-Congo friendship committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of the Congo, said the seminar allowed the Congolese lawmakers to benefit from the experiences of others, to better serve the interests of the Congolese people.

Memounatou Ibrahima, 2nd vice president of Togo's National Assembly, said the seminar was conducive to the building of a Chinese-African community of a shared future, as "it calls for a new vision of friendship between the peoples of China and Africa."

Theodore Datouo, vice president of Cameroon's National Assembly, said "Chinese model of democracy is indeed good, and we will learn from it," adding that the diversity of democracy should be encouraged, which is necessary for world peace and mutual understanding.

Boris Wada, a member of the Gabon-China friendship committee at Gabon's National Assembly, said the whole-process people's democracy suits China's national condition, and the system truly represents the Chinese people's voices, which has offered experience for other countries to learn from.

