King's Day celebrated in Amsterdam
People attend celebrations on King's Day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
People celebrate King's Day on boats on a canal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
People attend celebrations on King's Day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.