King's Day celebrated in Amsterdam

Xinhua) 08:51, April 28, 2022

People attend celebrations on King's Day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People celebrate King's Day on boats on a canal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People attend celebrations on King's Day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2022. King's Day (Koningsdag in Dutch) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)