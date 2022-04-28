Let craftsmanship and innovation prevail

Xinhua) 08:08, April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation was held in Beijing on Wednesday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent a congratulatory letter. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended festive greetings and best wishes to all skilled workers, model workers and other working people across the country ahead of the International Workers' Day, which falls on May 1.

Xi stressed that skilled workers are main forces underpinning China's manufacturing sector and innovation drive. The working class and other working people in China should carry forward the spirit of model workers, hard work and craftsmanship and adapt themselves to the requirements of the current global revolution in science and technology and industrial transformation. With diligence, dedication, innovation and initiative, they must keep honing their skills and contribute their wisdom and strength to promoting high-quality development, making China strong in manufacturing, and building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi also called on Party committees and governments at all levels to deepen the reform to train industrial workers and fully leverage the role of skilled workers, seeing that their creativity and expertise is fully unleashed.

At the opening ceremony, Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), read Xi's letter and delivered remarks.

With a theme of "Craftsmanship and Innovation Makes China Stronger," the conference was held both online and offline by the ACFTU to showcase the exquisite skills and innovation achievements of the country's workers represented by National Craftsmen, and to serve as a platform for high-skilled workers to learn from each other.

