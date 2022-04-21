Home>>
Feast your eyes on peonies!
(People's Daily App) 16:06, April 21, 2022
When it comes to blossoms, delicate peonies in full bloom stand out against green leaves with air filled with rich fragrance. Come and have a feast for your eyes!
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Yiming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.