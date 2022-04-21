UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Cuba

HAVANA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Cuba on Wednesday marked the UN Chinese Language Day.

The event featured a video screening on the history of Chinese characters and martial arts performed by instructors and students from the Cuban School of Wushu.

Noting that the Chinese culture has become an integral part of the Cuban society, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui encouraged more Cuban students to learn the Chinese language, get to know China and promote the two countries' friendship.

"The Chinese language and culture are fundamental pillars to support the historic links between China and Cuba," said Yorbelis Rosell, director of Havana's Confucius Institute.

For the first time in this Caribbean nation, the Cuban Ministry of Education in March introduced a Chinese language course into secondary education.

That has yielded a very positive outcome so far, according to Amalfi Dora Rivero, a senior official of the ministry who also attended the celebration.

"We attach great relevance to the teaching of Chinese language and culture," she said. "We hope Chinese language courses could be extended to other schools in the coming years."

