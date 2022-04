Highlights of Serbia Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament

Xinhua) 14:02, April 21, 2022

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during a men's singles match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at Serbia Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Belgrade, Serbia on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball during a men's singles match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at Serbia Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Belgrade, Serbia on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

