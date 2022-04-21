Major countries should lead by example in honoring equality, cooperation, good faith, rule of law: Xi

Xinhua) 13:34, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- It is particularly important for major countries to lead by example in honoring equality, cooperation, good faith and the rule of law, and act in a way befitting their status, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

In today's world, unilateralism and excessive pursuit of self-interest are doomed to fail, so are the practices of decoupling, supply disruption and maximum pressure, and so are the attempts to forge "small circles" or to stoke conflict and confrontation along ideological lines, according to Xi.

He called for embracing a global governance philosophy that emphasizes extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, promoting the common values of humanity, and advocating exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

"We need to uphold true multilateralism, and firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law," he said.

