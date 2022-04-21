Interview: China's anti-COVID 19 policy, action in right direction: ex-WHO adviser

DHAKA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- "China is in right direction with its present policy and action to contain the corona infection," said Muzaherul Huq, former Southeast Asia Region adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Early detection and early management with isolation of the contaminated cases are crucial, the medical professor told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Cutting off the source and contamination with early treatment provided to the infected persons is most effective, he noted as several parts of China are battling a COVID-19 resurgence attributable to the Omicron variant.

In the face of this grave situation, Chinese authorities said it is the need of the hour for the world's most populous country to adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID policy.

Referring to Shanghai's efforts to bring infection sources under control, cut off the transmission routes, and protect the vulnerable, he said this strategy has been proved effective in battles against Omicron, with attention given to the vulnerable population and senior population having other diseases or comorbidity.

Wearing masks, sanitization and avoiding crowded places to maintain distance are additional measures for avoiding contamination, he said.

Although the present situation is alarming, the strict measures China is adopting can be considered the right approach to containing the virus from spreading, said the former WHO expert.

He said China has experience of successfully containing the coronavirus including the Omicron variant, which spreads faster and contaminates more people in a short span of time.

"On the basis of the experience China is now taking right steps for its densely populated cities and around," he noted.

As the Chinese society is strictly organized, people are supportive of the government measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as containing the pandemic, said the former director of the Center for Medical Education in Bangladesh, who thinks early detection and early management is very possible in the Chinese health system with the support of the public.

The Chinese health system covers "all the people, particularly the most vulnerable as well as aged and comorbid patients," said the professor.

Apart from this, vaccination is another big weapon against the infectious disease and China has got a wide vaccination coverage with its own products, he said.

Huq expressed the hope that the present COVID-19 wave will not have any adverse effects on the Chinese economy and social life.

"But containing it effectively within the shortest period is a must. The things to be seriously taken care of by the Chinese government is proper contact tracing and early management. People should also be involved and strictly follow health measures to protect them against the contamination of the virus," said the professor.

"I do believe that with their experience, the Chinese government will soon contain the contamination and (the Chinese people) will be safe from the virus," he said.

