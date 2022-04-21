U.S. foreign policy in mess due to Cold War mindset: report

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C. March 11, 2022. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

"The post-Cold War unipolar moment has also now definitively passed, and it is the height of folly to pretend that the world of 2022 is somehow the same as that of 1999," says The Hill.

NEW YORK, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Joe Biden administration's foreign policy is an incoherent mess and the president's foreign policy team has lost the thread when it comes to grand strategy, reported The Hill in an opinion article first posted in February this year.

The Biden administration has one magnetic vision that the world is rapidly descending into "Cold War II," where our planet is "increasingly divided into two irreconcilably antagonistic camps: democracies and autocracies," said the article titled "Joe Biden's 'three-magnet problem'."

Such a wrong perception results in "an inchoate foreign policy that is grounded in neither the geopolitical realities of the moment nor a consistent understanding of the American national interest," said the essay authored by Andrew Latham, a professor of international relations at Macalester College, Minnesota.

"The (Biden administration's) impossible visions that ought to be eliminated are those that are more reflective of the half-remembered, half-imagined realities of bygone eras rather than those of today. The Cold War has been over now for three decades, and the geopolitical realities of today cannot be forced back into the antiquated Cold War frame," noted the article.

"Similarly, the post-Cold War unipolar moment has also now definitively passed, and it is the height of folly to pretend that the world of 2022 is somehow the same as that of 1999. Both these geopolitical visions made sense once upon a time, but neither any longer reflects geopolitical reality," it added.

