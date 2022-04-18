National Botanical Garden unveiled in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 16:42, April 18, 2022

The National Botanical Garden was officially unveiled in Beijing on Monday. With a total area of nearly 600 hectares, the National Botanical Garden was expanded from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (South Garden) and the Beijing Botanical Garden (North Garden).

Covering 80 percent of the families and 50 percent of the genuses of China’s plants, they make up to 10 percent of the world’s plant species.

The garden has a collection of more than 30,000 species of native plants from the northern areas of China, representative plants from the north temperate zone, and from different geographical divisions of the world.

Most of the species are rare and endangered plants, as well as 5 million representative plant specimens from the five continents.

