1,637 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:29, April 18, 2022
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,637 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 151,407 as of Sunday.
Over the past day, 33,882 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.
