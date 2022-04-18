1,637 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:29, April 18, 2022

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,637 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 151,407 as of Sunday.

Over the past day, 33,882 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)