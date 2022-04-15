Chinese customs report 13,900 interceptions of harmful species in January-March

Xinhua) 15:58, April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs recorded a total of 13,900 interceptions of hazardous animals or plants in the first three months of this year, official data showed Friday.

These interceptions involved 173 different species, according to the General Administration of Customs.

From January to March, customs nationwide also returned or destroyed 420 batches of substandard farm produce from 34 countries and regions, the administration said.

China has identified more than 660 invasive alien species, of which 71 have threatened or could threaten the natural ecological system, according to a communiqué released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment last year.

