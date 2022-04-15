Feature: Chinese charity brings smiles, hope to rural students in NW Cambodia

BATTAMBANG, Cambodia, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A shortage of school materials and appropriate toilets and sanitary facilities used to be the key challenges for some primary schools here in the far-flung area of Bavel district, roughly 90 km west of the provincial town.

But the issues have been gradually addressed since 2019 after the Amity Foundation, a Chinese voluntary organization, has provided scholarships to students and helped build basic infrastructure such as toilets and handwashing facilities at those schools through Cambodian non-government organization Life With Dignity (LWD).

LWD's area program coordinator Chan Vanna said the Amity Foundation has provided scholarships to 310 poor students and some budget for the construction of toilets, handwashing facilities, and water systems at three schools in northwest Battambang province's Bavel district.

"The scholarships include learning materials, anti-COVID-19 hygiene kits, and some cash for those poor students," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Amity Foundation has helped improve educational standards in rural areas, and has changed the future of rural children in Cambodia, Vanna said.

"I hope that in the future, the Amity Foundation will continue supporting Life With Dignity in the education sector at poor schools in other rural areas," he said.

Khong Theang, principal of the Khlaing Primary School, said like other rural schools, his school faced many difficulties such as a lack of electricity, teaching staff and school materials that caused the school's academic standards to fall behind the national average.

"But since 2019, the learning and living environment of the students and teachers has gradually been improved after the Amity Foundation, in cooperation with the Life with Dignity, has subsequently supported our school through providing school materials and financial resources as well as anti-COVID-19 hygiene kits," he told Xinhua.

"The Chinese charity has brought them new hope and I believe that when these children grow up, they will become valuable human resources for their families and the country and will be the messengers of Cambodia-China friendship," Theang said.

Phon Phiruon, principal of the Prey Thom Primary School, said previously, students were difficult to find places for pissing or defecating because of the shortage of toilets, so sometimes, they had to ask school neighbors for using their toilets.

"After receiving assistance from the Chinese organization, students are now convenient, they do not need to vie for toilets during the break ... and they no longer need to ask school neighbors for using their toilets," she said.

"And for the handwashing facilities, they're good, there are bars of soap and water for washing hands, so students can maintain good hygiene every day."

Tuon Kanhchaneath, a sixth-grade student at the Prey Thom Primary School, said in the past, she did not have adequate learning materials because of poverty, but with the support from the Chinese charity, now, she has sufficient school materials.

"I'm very excited to receive these learning materials, toilets, sanitary facilities and water tanks from the Amity Foundation, and this donation is very valuable and has brought us smiles and new hope," the 11-year-old schoolgirl said.

Sou Lyhong, another sixth-grade student at the Prey Thom Primary School, said the donation truly shows the kindness of the Chinese people towards rural Cambodian children and that he will remember this kindness in mind forever.

"I promise to study hard to fulfill my dream of becoming a doctor so that I will be able to help others and I will also be an ambassador of Cambodia-China friendship when I grow up," the 11-year-old schoolboy said.

