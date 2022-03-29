Work on China-funded auditorium building begins at Cambodia's Army Institute

Xinhua) 09:29, March 29, 2022

KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The construction work of a China-funded auditorium building began at the Army Institute here in Phnom Sruoch district on Monday.

Vong Pisen, commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Colonel Zhu Shuaifei, deputy military attache of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the five-story building, which was attended by hundreds of military students and teachers.

Speaking at the event, Pisen thanked China for its assistance to Cambodia's socio-economic development, saying the building caters to Cambodia's need for a better training facility.

"When completed, this auditorium building will be an important venue for training human resources in the national defense," he added.

Zhu said the building will not only provide a better training facility for military students, but also contribute to further deepening the fraternal friendship between the two armies.

