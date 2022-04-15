Home>>
1,430 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:02, April 15, 2022
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,430 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 145,352 as of Thursday.
Over the past day, 28,778 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report showed.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Pet-care service comforts quarantined owners
- Chinese mainland reports 3,472 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,200 in Shanghai
- COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifted in Shenyang, NE China
- Carrie Lam urges elderly people in Hong Kong to get 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
- U.S. creates its own COVID-19 booster problems: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.