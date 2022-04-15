1,430 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:02, April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,430 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 145,352 as of Thursday.

Over the past day, 28,778 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report showed.

