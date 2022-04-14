Home>>
Building a unified domestic market promotes productivity: expert
(People's Daily App) 11:29, April 14, 2022
China has unveiled guidelines for accelerating the building of a unified national market. What does a unified national market mean? Liu Baocheng, director of the Center for International Business Ethics at China's University of International Business and Economics, shared his insights with the People's Daily.
It is time to expand the successful experience of reforms, from pilot zones to the entire nation, said Liu, who added that it will promote productivity with smoothier flow of economic resources.
