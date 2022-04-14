Home>>
390 million-year-old lungfish fossils found in Yunnan
(Ecns.cn) 10:41, April 14, 2022
Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows fossils of Dianodipterus huizeensis dating back 390 million years discovered in Huize County, Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
The tooth-plated lungfish had a new type of dentate plate, which made it unlikely to feed on hard shells like other lungfishes, but on aquatic mollusks or even other fish by sucking.
