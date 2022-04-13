Explore simple, idyllic lifestyle of small fishing village on island in China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:13, April 13, 2022

A glimpse of Jigongshan Island during a sunset at Ningde city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Ruan Chuanlong)

By relying on abalone breeding and the development of a local tourism industry, residents living in Jigongshan village on the Jigongshan Island of Ningde city, southeast China’s Fujian Province are nowadays able to lead a simple and happy life.

The villagers living in the locality are accustomed to making a living through fishing. Thanks to the introduction of a more science-based development mode for mariculture and the locality’s exceptional advantages for raising abalone, the villagers have scaled up their abalone breeding activities and as a result now live a comparatively well-off life.

Moreover, the maritime village community is also a producer of wild perch, snapper and grouper, attracting numerous fishing enthusiasts to the area to seek their own catch.

The village has integrated its fishing culture with the development of local tourism while boosting the development of agritainment and catering businesses, creating jobs for villagers and helping them to increase their incomes, according to Chen Yanjie, Party head of the village.

