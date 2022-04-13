Ukraine's position at talks with Russia unchanged: chief negotiator
KIEV, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's negotiating position at the peace talks with Russia remains unchanged, the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia said Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian side adheres to the Istanbul Communique and hasn't changed its position," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.
The only difference is that the Ukrainian side does not take into account all the additional issues that were not included in the Istanbul Communique. This may have led to a misinterpretation of the current state of the negotiation process, he said.
The negotiations regarding the security guarantees for Ukraine continue in an online regime, Arakhamia said.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had changed its stance from last month's peace talks in Turkey's Istanbul.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian forces destroy foreign supplies of missile systems in Ukraine
- Humanitarian issues in Ukraine should not be politicized: FM
- U.S. is trampling on international order by stoking bloc confrontation
- Pursuing absolute security would only make worse security dilemma
- Ukraine crisis creates shortages in Finnish construction industry
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.