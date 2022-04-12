Humanitarian issues in Ukraine ‍‍should not be politicized: FM

(People's Daily App) 10:36, April 12, 2022

China attaches importance to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding that humanitarian issues shouldn’t be politicized.

“China is highly concerned with harm done to civilians,” Zhao Lijian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said at a press briefing in Beijing, while responding to a question regarding the report that a missile strike at a railway station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed 52 people.

“The relevant circumstances and specific causes of the incident must be verified and ascertained, but China also believes that humanitarian issue should not be politicized and any accusations should be based on facts,” Zhao said.

China has put forward a six-point initiative on alleviating the humanitarian situation and has taken concrete steps to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Zhao said.

Before the full picture was clear, all sides should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations, he said.

