Tang Dynasty tombs discovered in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 10:05, April 11, 2022

TAIYUAN, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Three tombs dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were recently found in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the provincial institute of archaeology.

Archaeologists said that the tombs are about 2 km west of Houzhai Village, Shuozhou City, and are located in the key area where the farming and nomadic cultures blended in ancient times.

Based on the shapes, features and styles of the tombs, archaeologists speculated that two of the three tomb owners were husband and wife. Unearthed relics include potteries, lacquerware, ironware, stone tools, copper coins, silver ornaments, bone combs, and tower-shaped pots.

"Tower-shaped pots had not been spotted in tombs prior to the Tang Dynasty," said Gao Zhenhua, an official with the institute, adding that it was a new object that originated during this dynasty as a result of the influence of traditional funeral customs and the advent of Buddhism. "It was believed that the object will help the deceased eat and drink in the underworld."

Considering the time, scale, geographical environment and the number of funeral items in the tombs, it can be inferred that the owners of the three tombs were ordinary people, Gao said.

