Family of three becomes guardian of endangered black-necked cranes at nature reserve in China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:11, April 11, 2022

Photo shows Zhao Bingxiang carrying his son on his back as they leave the nature reserve, having just finished feeding black-necked cranes found in the area. (Photo/Zheng Yuanjian)

The Dashanbao Black-necked Crane National Nature Reserve is an important habitat for endangered black-necked cranes to overwinter every year. Located in Zhaotong city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, the nature reserve witnesses visits from nearly 2,000 black-necked cranes for overwintering here each annual season.

Zhao Bingxiang and his wife, Chen Guanghui, are considered guardians for the black-necked cranes taking refuge in the reserve. Between November and April in the next year, they help staff members in the nature reserve to confirm the number of black-necked cranes present inside the reserve, in addition to feeding the birds on days affected by adverse weather conditions.

Zhao’s mother Dong Yinglan has gotten engaged in the protection of black-backed cranes, too. “When the nature reserve was established in 1990, my mother became the only guardian of black-necked cranes there,” said Zhao, while recalling that as a young boy, he would always help his mother in efforts to protect the birds.

Photo shows black-necked cranes in the snow at a nature reserve on April 5, 2022. (Photo/Wu Taiping)

Wu Taiping, a staff member with the nature reserve, said that guardians of the black-necked cranes like the family play an important role in helping staff members on the nature reserve rescue the birds as well as preventing and controlling the spread of diseases when the birds overwinter at the nature reserve or temporarily stay there during their seasonal migration.

In 2003, Chen Guanghui became the second guardian of black-necked cranes in the nature reserve after her mother-in-law retired. Over the past years, Chen has learnt how to blow a special whistle to communicate with the birds, having also helped rescue a number of black-necked cranes. Nowadays, Zhao himself has also become a guardian of the black-necked cranes in the nature reserve.

“I love these birds and I want to protect them all my life,” said Zhao,

In late-February, Chen was injured while feeding the birds. After she was hospitalized, Zhao became the only one left to take care of both his elderly and younger family members, having also become the sole remaining guardian of the black-necked cranes left in the family. In order to provide food for and rescue the birds, Zhao would come to the nature reserve to count the birds at 6:30 a.m. every day and feed the birds twice a day.

Photo shows Zhao Bingxiang and his wife Chen Guanghui. (Photo/Zheng Yuanjian)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)