Afghan, UN officials meet on humanitarian, development assistance: gov't

Xinhua) 09:24, March 30, 2022

KABUL, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan's caretaker government Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi has met with visiting United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner on assistance to the war-torn country.

According to a statement of the Afghan government on Tuesday, the two sides discussed humanitarian and development assistance during their meeting held in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Deborah Lyons, UN special envoy for Afghansitan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was among the UN officials participating in the meeting.

The UN officials, quoted in the statement, said the situation in Afghanistan has changed and the United Nations wants to know what Afghans expect from the world body.

On March 17, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UNAMA for one year till March 17, 2023.

