U.S. economic recovery is perpetuating systemic racism: report

Xinhua) 09:07, March 30, 2022

NEW YORK, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The current economic recovery of the United States is revealing the impacts of continuing systemic racism, ageism and ableism on the labor market, reported the Center for American Progress, an independent, non-partisan institute, on Monday.

"Specifically, many Black men -- older and disabled Black men in particular -- continue to experience persistent gaps in both employment and economic opportunity," said the report.

An economy where Black men consistently experience significantly higher unemployment rates than white men can't be considered as having reached full employment, it added.

Likewise, according to the report, a recovery that does not reach everyone equitably does not bode well for the country's long-term economic health and stability.

"The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the United States into a deep recession that affected workers and families across the country; however, the impacts of this recession have also revealed the harmful ramifications of long-standing systemic racism on the labor market," noted the center in its report.

