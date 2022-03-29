China to strengthen bond-financing support for private firms

Xinhua) 09:36, March 29, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator has announced plans to roll out a series of measures to further expand the bond-financing channels for private enterprises.

The country will support private enterprises in high-tech and strategic emerging industries in issuing bonds to raise funds, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

Efforts will be made to further optimize the financing service mechanism and improve the efficiency of financing, the regulator said.

The CSRC encouraged market and policy institutions to provide credit-enhancement support for the bond financing of private enterprises.

Measures will be taken to facilitate the repurchase financing mechanism, encourage financial institutions to expand business engagement with private firms, and improve the quality of information disclosure, the CSRC said.

China's private firms have shown significant momentum over the past decade amid a nurturing policy environment, increasing from 10.86 million entities in 2012 to 44.58 million in 2021, accounting for 92.1 percent of enterprises nationwide.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)