U.S. president meets with Polish counterpart
(Xinhua) 08:33, March 28, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden (L, front) attends a welcome ceremony held by Polish President Andrzej Duda (R, front) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrzej Hulimka/Xinhua)
U.S. President Joe Biden (1st L) attends a welcome ceremony held by Polish President Andrzej Duda (2nd L) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrzej Hulimka/Xinhua)
U.S. President Joe Biden (1st L) holds talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda (2nd R) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Jacek Szydlowski/Xinhua)
