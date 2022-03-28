We Are China

U.S. president meets with Polish counterpart

Xinhua) 08:33, March 28, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden (L, front) attends a welcome ceremony held by Polish President Andrzej Duda (R, front) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrzej Hulimka/Xinhua)

U.S. President Joe Biden (1st L) attends a welcome ceremony held by Polish President Andrzej Duda (2nd L) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Andrzej Hulimka/Xinhua)

U.S. President Joe Biden (1st L) holds talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda (2nd R) in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Jacek Szydlowski/Xinhua)

