World marks Earth Hour
Combo photo shows the Brussels Town Hall before (top) and during Earth Hour in Brussels, Belgium, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Combo photo shows the Colosseo before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Rome, Italy, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Combo photo shows the Heroes' Square before (top) and during Earth Hour in Budapest, Hungary on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Combo photo shows the Alcala Gate before (top) and during Earth Hour in Madrid, Spain on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Combo photo shows the Hungarian Parliament building before (top) and during Earth Hour in Budapest, Hungary on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Combo photo shows a bridge over the Bosphorus Strait before (top) and during Earth Hour in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Combo photo shows the London Eye before (top) and during Earth Hour in London, Britain, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)
Photos
