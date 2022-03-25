Home>>
Magnificent scenery of Aksu
(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 25, 2022
The unique natural scenery of Aksu in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region consists of snow capped mountains, ancient glaciers, gurgling rivers, golden populus euphrus and magical canyons. Visiting this huge "landscape painting" is definitely a worthwhile trip.
