China's service sector continues rebound momentum in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 11:21, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's service sector continued its rebound trend in the first two months of 2022, with modern services posting marked growths, official data showed Tuesday.

The index gauging the country's service industry output rose 4.2 percent year on year in the Jan-Feb period, 1.2 percentage points quicker than that in December 2021, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The sub-index tracking the output of the information transmission, software and IT services climbed 16.3 percent year on year, while that for accommodation and catering expanded 8.2 percent.

NBS data showed that the country's railway and air transportation, postal services, culture and entertainment activities have rebounded to a rather active level.

The service sector is expected to keep up the recovery momentum, according to the NBS.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)