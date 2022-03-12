China-U.S. cooperation benefits both countries, world: Chinese premier

Premier Li Keqiang meets the press after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 11. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. cooperation benefits both countries and the world, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, adding that there should be more dialogue and communication between the two countries.

Getting the China-U.S. relations right bears on people's wellbeing of both countries, Li made the remarks at a press conference after the conclusion of China's annual national legislative session.

Li said that China and the United States are both permanent members of the UN Security Council, and China and the United States are the world's largest developing country and developed country respectively. Many global challenges require joint efforts and cooperation of both countries, he said.

