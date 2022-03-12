China's commitment to high-quality development benefits all -- experts

Xinhua) 09:42, March 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the automated production line of a technology company in the Economic Development Zone of Anji County, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xia Pengfei/Xinhua)

China has made important contributions to promoting world economic recovery, providing development dividends, and boosting global sustainable development, said overseas experts, noting that China's development experience can also be helpful for other countries.

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to pursuing high-quality development and building a community with a shared future for mankind has drawn global attention during its annual "two sessions," and will further benefit the world, say experts worldwide.

This year's "two sessions," the gatherings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, held closing meetings on Friday and Thursday respectively.

Such topics as expanding high-level opening-up, promoting green development and boosting global cooperation have received intense global attention.

China-donated COVID-19 vaccines are transported at the Nsimalen airport in Yaounde, Cameroon, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

BOOST GLOBAL COOPERATION

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former chair of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been playing a very constructive role in an effort to enhance cooperation among countries to combat the virus in a coordinated manner.

He also said that China has been sharing resources with many countries, rich and poor, in an effort to defeat the pandemic, adding that "China has succeeded in doing this because the democratic will of the people of China was fully behind the government policies as well expressed through the two sessions."

Antoine Roger Lokongo, a professor of international politics and strategies at the Joseph Kasa-Vubu University, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noted that Africa and other developing countries could learn from China's development.

China's aid and investment are "profoundly transforming Africa, especially in fields of infrastructure and rural development," said Lokongo.

Staff members promote coffee machines via livestreaming at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

PRIORITIZE OPENING-UP

It is "enormously reassuring" that China continues to be committed to the process of opening-up at the "two sessions," said John Pang, a senior fellow at Bard College, New York.

Pang noted that it is good to see China's support for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a major free trade deal which came into force on Jan. 1 in China and nine other countries.

Khairy Tourk, a professor of economics with the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, said "We see foreign direct investment flowing into China," adding that giants like Tesla and Apple are expanding their operations in China.

"I think the world feels grateful to China and its economic planners to keep the country on a trajectory that would promise better economic conditions not only in China but in the rest of the world," Tourk argued.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows a wind power field in Luduo Township of Baoying County of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

PROMOTE GREEN DEVELOPMENT

China is taking good steps to promote a green and low-carbon economy, said Alexandre Sebuhura, a senior lecturer of development studies at Kigali Independent University, Rwanda.

Global challenges, for example climate change, will be dealt with once all countries push for co-existence between human and nature, Sebuhura added.

Kostas Gouliamos, former rector of European University Cyprus, noted that China, sticking to people-centered policies, has moved faster to nurture green new drivers with the purpose of establishing a green technology innovation system.

