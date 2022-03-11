EU leaders to focus on unity, defence at informal summit

Xinhua) 16:03, March 11, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron (L), president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C) are seen ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

VERSAILLES, France, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

The goal of the two-day summit, the first during France's six-month presidency of the European Union (EU), is to "show, and continue to construct and reinforce the unity of Europe," Macron said.

"We need to prepare ourselves with all the scenarios," he emphasized, referring to Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Faced with rising fuel prices, Europe should not be dependent on Russia for gas, he said. It should also be able to supply its own markets, and defend itself independently.

"France depends less than others on gas...but Europe depends on gas, and 40 percent is Russian gas," he said.

Meanwhile, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that "this is a defining moment for Europe."

At the summit, heads of state and government will discuss how to boost European defence capacities, she said. Europe also needs massive investment in renewables in order to remove its energy dependency, she added.

During the talks, leaders are also expected to tackle issues related to the accession of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

EU leaders pose for a group photo ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is seen ahead of the informal European Council meeting in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, March 10, 2022. Discussions at the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, France, will focus on Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)