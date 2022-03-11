We Are China

Highlights from Premier Li's news conference

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:22, March 11, 2022

Premier Li Keqiang meets the press after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 11. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Keqiang met the press on Friday morning after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The premier took questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link.

Here are the highlights.

On macro economy

- 5.5% growth target reflects steady progress, high-quality growth

- Current development plans based on long-term view

More content to follow. Please refresh the page later.

