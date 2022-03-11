Panchen Lama encourages Tibetan Buddhism followers to serve society, motherland

Xinhua) 08:31, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Monks, nuns and followers of Tibetan Buddhism should turn their religious belief into the driving force for building their hometowns, serving the society and the country, the 11th Panchen Lama, Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, said during the annual "two sessions" held in Beijing.

"We need to sort out and elucidate the contents of Tibetan Buddhist doctrines that are conducive to the harmony of society, progress of the times, health and civility, and make the interpretation of Tibetan Buddhist doctrines better adapted to the new era," the Panchen Lama, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the national political advisory body, told Xinhua in an interview.

"As a political advisor from the religious circles, I should meticulously learn about the situation of believers and religious personnel at the primary level, and serve the country and the people through my own efforts," he added.

The Panchen Lama said the religious circles should take the initiative in interpreting the Tibetan Buddhist doctrines. This is a concrete manifestation of patriotism and devotion to religion, and a sincere manifestation of their responsibility for the country and the religion they believe in, he noted.

"People of all ethnic groups nationwide, including the Tibetans, are enjoying happiness in a prosperous, equal, civilized and harmonious life," he said, adding that only by upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee can the Chinese people overcome all difficulties and challenges in the future.

"It is an unequivocal mission for us to unswervingly uphold the leadership of the CPC without hesitation," the Panchen Lama said.

Every figure from the religious circles who loves the country, Tibetan Buddhism, hometown, and the people should take a clear-cut stance on upholding the CPC leadership, he said.

