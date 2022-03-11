UN chief calls for greater creativity, determination to resolve conflicts through dialogue

Xinhua) 08:20, March 11, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Amid escalating conflicts around the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for greater creativity and determination to resolve conflicts through dialogue.

In his video message to the eighth Istanbul Conference on Mediation in Antalya, Turkey, Guterres expressed his concern over the current situation in many parts of the world, noting that "we must respond to these dynamics by harnessing increased creativity and determination to find opportunities to resolve conflict through dialogue and mediation."

"We must find better ways to engage our collective mediation efforts in service of the (UN) Charter's central principle of the pacific settlement of disputes, using the many regional and other mechanisms available to us," said Guterres, while acknowledging that "geopolitical divides and the regionalization and fragmentation of conflicts are hindering efforts to find peace."

The top UN official underscored that new technologies are placing the ability to disrupt global stability "in the hands of far more actors," adding that "the climate crisis is exacerbating fault lines and vulnerabilities, fueling the cycle of violence and escalating humanitarian crises. And emerging domains of potential conflict, such as the malicious use of cyberspace, highlight gaps in our governance structures."

"We will continue to work with our partners -- member states, regional organizations and civil society," he noted.

The UN chief stressed that the success in mediation "hinges on international support and political unity."

"At this critical moment, let us come together politically in support of the peaceful resolution of conflicts everywhere," he said.

