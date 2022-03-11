Reported armed convoys in Tripoli increase concern: UN

Xinhua) 08:16, March 11, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Large convoys of armed groups reported in Libya's capital are increasing tensions, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it follows with concern reports about the mobilization of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups in and around Tripoli, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The action has increased tensions.

"The mission stresses once again the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country and calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could lead to armed clashes," Dujarric said.

The spokesman said the political mission urges all parties to cooperate with Stephanie Williams, the secretary-general's special adviser on Libya. She is trying to find a negotiated way out of the current stalemate.

In a tweet, Williams urged restraint and the need to abstain from provocative action in word and deed, including the mobilization of forces. She renewed her offer to use the good offices of the United Nations to mediate and assist Libyans in finding a consensus and a way forward.

Technical and legal issues forced the indefinite postponement of the Dec. 24, 2021, general elections, according to the country's High National Elections Commission.

A month ago, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said his government would remain in office until the elections were held and only relinquish his position to an elected government.

However, House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh has said Dbeibah's government expired and called for appointing a new one. Last September, the House withdrew confidence in the government but kept it on as a caretaker government.

The UN Security Council established UNSMIL to support Libya's transitional authorities' efforts following six months of armed conflict in 2011.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)