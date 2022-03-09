Lack of information transparency at Fort Detrick causes concern

Xinhua) 13:57, March 09, 2022

NEW YORK, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A committee responsible for providing feedback on containment labs at Fort Detrick worried about the transparency of information provided by the army base, U.S. military's independent newspaper Stars and Stripes has reported.

The Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee (CLCAC) saw "little transparency" on two major incidents, according to the report on Sept. 23, 2021.

One was that waste water from a facility of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases went into Carroll Creek in a flooding incident in May 2018, which was denied by Fort Detrick.

The other was that a gunman was killed at the base after a shooting incident in Frederick in April 2021, raising concern over the security of the base.

The report quoted CLCAC Chairman Matthew Sharkey as saying that efforts to find answers to the questions have proven to be part of a pattern of the base's command not wanting to engage in discussion.

