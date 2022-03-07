Chinese-aided landmark hospital inaugurated in eastern Cambodia

March 07, 2022

TBOUNG KHMUM, Cambodia, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia inaugurated a China-funded landmark hospital here on Monday, which would greatly contribute to improving health care services in the country's eastern and northeastern regions.

Officially named the Tboung Khmum Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital, the five-storey hospital has 300 beds and is equipped with high technology medical equipment for checkups, treatment and surgery.

Located in Tboung Khmum provincial town, the hospital was built by the China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. and funded by the Chinese government.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

Hun Sen said the hospital was another testament to the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the frameworks of the comprehensive strategic partnership and the Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

"Such a huge hospital has never been available in Cambodia's provinces before," he said. "It is the largest modern hospital in Cambodia's provinces, except in capital Phnom Penh."

He said the hospital would play an important role to improve the well-being of people in the country's eastern and northeastern regions.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Wang believed that the hospital would serve people better as it was equipped with modern medical technologies.

"This is emblematic of the China-Cambodia friendship," he said. "I'm confident that the hospital will play an important role to protect people's lives and well-being."

