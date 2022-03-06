Abraham sends Roma past Atalanta in Serie A

Xinhua) 15:07, March 06, 2022

ROME, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Roma completed a double-kill against Atalanta in Serie A, as Tammy Abraham's sole goal helped the Giallorossi register a 1-0 home victory on Saturday.

It was a head-to-head for the fifth-place, and Roma almost broke the deadlock minutes into the game when Gianluca Mancini's header rattled the woodwork.

The home side kept aggressive and eventually found the net in the 32nd minute when Nicolo Zaniolo's pass found Abraham, who waltzed into the box to finish with a low strike.

Zaniolo thought he had doubled the lead on the hour mark, but the goal was canceled due to offside.

Both sides had one player down in stoppage time when Marten de Roon saw red, minutes before Henrikh Mkhitaryan collected his second yellow.

With the win, Roma caught Atalanta in fifth place on 47 points, with La Dea ahead by virtue of a superior goal difference.

It was a good night for another capital-based team as Lazio sailed away with a 3-0 victory over Cagliari, while Ciro Immobile amassed his 143rd Serie A goal for Lazio, equaling Silvio Piola's record to become the joint all-time top scorer for the Biancocelesti in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Udinese beat Sampdoria 2-1.

