China's food industry records steady growth in production, sales
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's food industry reported steady expansion in terms of production and sales in 2021, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.
The value-added industrial output of the agricultural and sideline food processing sector rose 7.7 percent year on year, while that of the food manufacturing sector climbed 8 percent year on year, the commission said.
Last year, the sector of wine, beverage and refined tea manufacturing saw its industrial added value increase by 10.6 percent over the previous year.
Retail sales of grain, oil and food topped 1.68 trillion yuan (about 263.9 billion U.S. dollars), up 10.8 percent year on year, while those of beverage and alcohol and tobacco surged 20.4 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively.
In the first 10 months of 2021, food enterprises with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan raked in profits of 475.7 billion yuan, up 4 percent year on year.
