China's home appliance exports increase in 2021

Xinhua) 15:13, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's home appliance exports registered steady growth in 2021, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.

The country exported over 3.87 billion sets of home appliance products last year, up 10.1 percent year on year, and the total value of the exports surged 22.3 percent year on year to around 98.72 billion U.S. dollars, according to the commission.

During the period, the output of air conditioners and washing machines reached 218.36 million and 86.19 million units, respectively, up 9.4 percent and 9.5 percent year on year.

The revenue of China's home appliance industry jumped 18.9 percent year on year to 1.39 trillion yuan (about 219.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2021, while the profits of the sector totaled 93.62 billion yuan, up 1.8 percent year on year, earlier data showed.

