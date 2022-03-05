Feature: Heroic act of police officer Foster brings Australian, Chinese families together

CANBERRA, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Kelly Foster and Jennifer Qi didn't know each other before. After they both left this world, however, their two families, in Sydney of Australia and Shanghai of China about 8,000 kilometers apart, became good friends.

On Jan. 2, 2021, 39-year-old senior constable Foster was drowned in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales (NSW) when she attempted to help Chinese woman Jennifer Qi, who had been tipped off her inflatable lilo when it was swept into a whirlpool. The Chinese also lost her life.

In the past year, Jennifer's father Mr. Qi gained contact with the Foster family, expressing their gratitude. The two families talked about their daughters, commemorated them together, and developed friendship that crossed national border.

"They're really lovely people," said Marilyn Foster, Kelly's mom. "We talk to them quite often."

"We Chinese people are grateful," said Qi in a telephone interview with Xinhua. "When we talk with Foster's parents, I felt like we are a family."

He and his wife arrived in Australia immediately after learning about his daughter's tragedy. When the couple finished COVID isolation, they met with Foster's parents at the spot where the accident happened to mourn for the two women. It was the first time they came together.

"The first sentence of Mrs. Foster touched me," Mr. Qi recalled, chocking. "She said 'my daughter was police. At such a critical moment, if she didn't help, she would regret for the rest of her life'."

Although his daughter was not saved, Mr. Qi said he was very thankful for Foster.

"When Jennifer was in fear, the police officer grasped her hand, so that she would be comforted a bit. While they were pulled out, Jennifer and Kelly preserved the gesture of holding each other in arms."

The two families talked about their children and shared their childhood photos. "Then we found they had a lot in common: they were both cheerful, loving sports and nature."

The Qi family later held a Chinese-style memorial for Jennifer in Sydney, to which the Foster family was invited.

Two months later the Qi couple returned to China, but contact between the two families continued.

On the birthdays of Jennifer and Kelly, the Fosters would go to the Blue Mountains with a bouquet. Mr. Qi also asked his friends in Sydney to visit the Foster family on special occasions.

He also bought a burial plot in Sydney as cenotaph for the two women. After discussion, the two families decided to erect a tomb stone bearing the life introduction of Jennifer and Kelly as well as these words: Love, Compassion, Kindness, Gratitude and Everlasting Glory. They would also like to inscribe butterflies on the tomb stone.

"At Jennifer's memorial, two colorful butterflies were there, flying," said Mr. Qi. "I felt like they were Jennifer and Kelly who were watching us."

On Feb. 24, Xiao Qian, Chinese ambassador to Australia, awarded the Gold Great Wall Commemorative Medal to the late Australian senior constable on behalf of the Chinese government.

The Great Wall Commemorative Medal was established by the Ministry of Public Security of China in 2020, to be awarded especially to law enforcement officers from foreign countries who have made outstanding contributions towards protecting the safety of Chinese citizens.

According to Zhao Xin, police liaison officer of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, it was the first gold medal of its kind ever decreed, which reflected the good cooperation between Chinese and Australian police for nearly 40 years.

"As a policeman myself, I also know many stories of Chinese police officers who sacrificed their lives to protect people and their assets," he told Xinhua. "The heroic act of Kelly Foster showed that police in our two countries share many same responsibilities and values."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin at his regular press conference in February praised Kelly Foster, saying that "the light of humanity transcends race, culture and nationality."

The view was shared by Mr. Qi. "Peoples in our two countries are both kind and friendly," he said.

He believed that in Australia, many people in fact do not know much about China. Foster's parents hadn't tried Chinese food before they met. So he hoped that after the COVID-19 pandemic, he could invite them to visit China.

Mr. Qi also plans to set up a foundation in the name of Jennifer and Kelly, to reward the ordinary people who act bravely to help others, and those who made great contributions to the friendship between the two peoples.

"The tragedy has already happened," he said with a sigh. "It will be a great comfort if it could be an opportunity for us to do something to improve friendship and understanding between the Chinese and Australian people."

